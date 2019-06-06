Priyanka Chopra on being 10 years older than Nick Jonas: ‘When the guy is older no one cares, people actually like it’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has finally addressed the rude comments she often gets online for the age difference between her and husband Nick Jonas. Talking to Elle magazine, Priyanka said people were brutal about it.

“People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do,” she said. “I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it,” she added. Priyanka is 36 years old while Nick is 26.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only negativity the Quantico star and her husband have received. Just days after the couple tied the knot, a media outlet published an article titled “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love for Real?” in which the author called Priyanka a “global scam artist.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive at the premiere for the documentary Chasing Happiness in Los Angeles, California. ( REUTERS )

Many of her family members including her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner immediately came out in her support and slammed the article. “Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones. They were so mad,” she recalled.

The piece was later updated and later removed and the editor also issued an apology. However, Priyanka decided to not pay any heed to the article or its author.

“Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance. A lot of people don’t understand that way of thinking. It’s not a myopic thought ... it’s a long-term plan,” she added speaking of the article.

Priyanka also talked about wanting to be a game changer. “I want to change the world a little bit,” she said. “My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something,” she said. “I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom’,” she added.

The star is working on a new reality show with Nick called A Week to Sangeet, as well as a new romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling. She is also making her Bollywood comeback with The Sky Is Pink.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 17:28 IST