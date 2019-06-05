Priyanka Chopra praises Nick Jonas, says it’s ‘incredible how your bond is as a family’ at Chasing Happiness launch, see pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick Jonas never shy away from expressing their affection for each other in public. The premiere of a documentary called Chasing Happiness on the journey of the Jonas brothers as a band was yet another example as both Priyanka and Nick shared their pictures together from the event.

On Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures with Nick and wrote: “I’m so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud! #chasinghappiness on @amazonprimevideo @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas team @philymack and @johnlloydtaylor you crushed it.”

Also read: Sushmita Sen lost her passport before Miss Universe, organisers wanted to send Aishwarya Rai instead

Priyanka has, in the past, too celebrated the bond shared by the Jonas Brothers -- Kevin, Joe, Nick and Franklin. Nick too was full of praise for his pretty wife. Sharing a picture of them together, he wrote: “That smile.”

Wearing an all-black silk and net gown, Priyanka looked stunning. Nick was modestly dressed in a coffee-coloured combination. The two looked totally in love.

Chasing Happiness, which had its premiere in Los Angeles on June 3, documents the journey of the band to stardom, how their initial split happened in 2013 and what made them come back together again. The documentary is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Priyanka and Nick share pictures from every aspect of their lives, from the insignificant to the important. On Monday, Priyanka shared a picture with Nick where they recreated a famous scene from William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. While Nick stood on a balcony with a paper cup in his hand, Priyanka looked at him from down below. “Romeo oh Romeo.. and Ava drew #nightout,” she captioned the image.Nick replied: “When bae’s been on the gram too much.”

Earlier this year, Priyanka completed shooting for Shonali Bose’s Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. She will be seen with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the film. Later in the year, she will begin work on her Hollywood film with Mindy Kaling which will be based on big fat Indian wedding. Her last release was Isn’t It Romantic.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 09:22 IST