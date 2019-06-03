Priyanka Chopra on political aspirations: ‘I would love to run for prime minister of India, Nick to run for US president’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are having the time of their lives, walking red carpet at events, having fun at concerts and sharing romantic pictures on social media. She has now said that she would love to run for prime minister of India at some future date.

On being asked about her political aspirations in a recent interview, Priyanka told The Sunday Times, “I would love to run for prime minister of India. I would love Nick to run for president.” She added, “I don’t like the things associated with politics … but I know that both of us really want to make a change. Never say never.”

Priyanka recently cheered Jonas Brothers during their performance at iHeart Radio’s Wango Tango concert on Sunday. She even shared a candid picture from the event as the two went on to recreate Romeo and Juliet story. While Nick can be seen standing on a balcony with a paper cup in his hand, Priyanka is seen looking at him from below. She captioned the picture, “Romeo oh Romeo.. and Ava drew #nightout.”

Priyanka was recently rumoured to have met friend and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her newborn son Archie. But the actor later made it clear that she was in London for work and had not met her royal friend.

The actor made her Cannes debut this year by walking the red carpet in a shimmery black gown. She walked the red carpet again with husband Nick the next day and the two stole the attention with their romantic gestures. Pictures of Nick holding an umbrella for Priyanka on the stairs of the entrance went viral on the web.

Priyanka will now be seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zarina Wahab and is set to hit theatres on October 11 this year. She is also working on a Hollywood project with Mindy Kaling.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 18:54 IST