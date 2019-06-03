Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s pics from Brahmastra shoot in Varanasi leak online, see pics

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for their first film together, Brahmastra in Varanasi. Now new pictures of the two shooting in a boat on the sets of the holy city have surfaced online.

The new pictures show Ranbir dressed in a green shirt and denims with a bag around his shoulder. Alia is in a white top and denims paired with a long red shrug and has a leather backpack with her. A picture shows Ranbir standing on a boat as it moves ahead in the dark while Alia is seen sitting on the deck. Another picture shows Ranbir holding Alia’s hand. The two are seen holding plastic fans in one of the pictures.

Earlier, a picture of Ranbir and Alia posing inside a temple had emerged online. The two were last spotted at the Mumbai airport while on their way to Varanasi. According to a report in Bombay Times, the shooting schedule is spread across 20 days and will be mostly canned at the Ramnagar Fort and parts of it inside Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi.

Brahmastra is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. While Ranbir’s character is named Shiva, Alia plays Isha in the film. It is the first instalment in a fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. The logo for the film was launched on Mahashivratri during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj with the help of drones. It was scheduled to release this Christmas but has been postponed to next year.

Ayan had earlier shared a video of his recce for the film on his Instagram account. He had also shared a picture of himself reading on the banks of river Ganga.

