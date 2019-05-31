Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor dance to Balam Pichkari as Ranveer Singh cheers them on. Watch video

To celebrate six years of their film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, actor Deepika Padukone shared a special throwback video with co-star Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. The two can be seen dancing to Balam Pichkari, a hit song from the film, in what looks like a vanity van.

The video was shot after the Filmfare Awards this year in March. Ranbir and Deepika were also joined by Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh, Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others. “Naina and Bunny goofing around.....,” she captioned the post.

Deepika is seen in a black ensemble and completed the look with a neat bun whereas Ranbir is looking dapper in a formal white shirt and black pants. Ranbir and Deepika dated each other for several years and while the two have parted ways, Deepika still shares a great bond with her ex and his family. Some time back the Bajirao Mastani actor spent some quality time with Ranbir’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in New York who is undergoing medical treatment since last year.

Neetu Kapoor had shared pictures on Instagram with Deepika. “Such a fun evening with adorable Deepika Padukone ... gave a lot of love n warmth,” she wrote.

Deepika and Ranbir started dating each other during the shooting of the film, Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008 when the Padmavat actor even got the initials of her boyfriend’s name inked on her neck. Later they both parted ways and Deepika tied the knot with Ranveer Singh last year.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika, who falls for her former classmate Kabir Thapar aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their trip to the Himalayas. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

The film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013. Deepika is currently busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak while Ranbir is in Varanasi with Alia Bhatt for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

