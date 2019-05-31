Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to shoot Brahmastra inside Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort, pose together for pics

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at locations in Varanasi on Thursday. The couple will shoot for the next leg of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Pictures of them together are now online.

In one of the pictures, Alia is wearing a white kurta with a red scarf wrapped around her wrist. Ranbir is in all-black combination and the two seem to be posing inside a temple. One can see a deity’s idol in the background.

Earlier on Thursday, Ranbir and Alia were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they left for Varanasi. While Ranbir was seen in grey tracksuit and white tee, Alia was seen in a breezy sky-blue dress and was all smiles for the cameras.

Ranbir and Alia have a 20-day shooting schedule in Varanasi. A Bombay Times report quoted a source as saying, “Cameras for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy starrer film are set to roll at the end of this month in the city, preparations for which have already begun. During their 20-day schedule, the film will be mostly canned at the Ramnagar Fort and parts of it inside Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi, for security reasons. The film’s sets are already under preparation inside the Ramnagar Fort. Ranbir, Alia and Mouni are expected to shoot for the film in Varanasi.”

Also read: Chopsticks review: Abhay Deol’s Netflix film would work better on Hotstar

From his Varanasi recce for the film, Ayan had earlier posted a video on Instagram. He was seen visiting various locations in the city with his crew, chilling in the hotel room and finalising shots in the video. He had also shared a few pictures of himself reading on the ghats of river Ganga.

Interestingly, the makers of the film launched its logo on the occasion of Mahashivratri in March during the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. This was the first time when the makers used drones to announce a logo. It was done on a huge scale. The names of the characters Ranbir and Alia play in the film — Shiva and Isha — were also revealed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 31, 2019 09:04 IST