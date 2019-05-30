Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt leave for Varanasi to shoot Brahmastra, see their pics

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to begin shooting for the next schedule of their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The couple was seen at the Mumbai airport while on their way to Varanasi where a portion of the film will be shot.

While Ranbir was seen in grey tracksuit and white tee, Alia was seen in a breezy sky blue dress and was all smiles for the cameras. The two, along with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, were seen visiting filmmaker Karan Johar at his residence earlier this week. They were also joined by actor Sidharth Malhotra. Ayan had also visited Ajay Devgn’s residence on Monday to pay his last respects for his late father Veeru Devgan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seen arriving at Karan Johar’s house. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayan had earlier shared a video from the recce of the film in Varanasi. He was seen visiting various locations in the city with his crew, chilling in the hotel room and finalising shots in the video. He had also shared a few pictures of him reading on the ghats of river Ganga.

The logo for the film was launched on Mahashivratri during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. This was the first time when the makers of a film involved drones and announced the logo on such a huge scale. The names of Ranbir and Alia’s characters - Shiva and Isha were also revealed on the occasion.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with a backdrop of their upcoming film logo Brahmastra at Sangam. (IANS) ( IANS )

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with director Ayan Mukerji at the launch of their upcoming film logo Brahmastra at Sangam. (IANS) ( IANS )

Alia had shared the logo video of the film with the caption “Saare astron ka devta - #Brahmastra.” It showed Ranbir asking Amitabh Bachchan about a weapon that is in pieces but will form a circle when joined together. Amitabh calls it the ‘god of all weapons’, the Brahmastra, which holds the power of the universe. When Ranbir asks why is Brahmastra only visible to him, Amitabh says “because you are connected to the final battle of the Brahmastra.”

The film is the first instalment in a fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. It was scheduled to release this Christmas but has been postponed to next year.

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:12 IST