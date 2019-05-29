Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday show you how to style a denim jumpsuit

Denim clothing is a wardrobe staple and can be worn in a number of styles throughout the year. While basic jeans, shirts and jackets are must-have denim pieces, denim jumpsuit is one such outfit which is making quite the rounds this season. The fabric has its own variants, which is reflected in the patterns and versatility of denim jumpsuits. Colour and the silhouette of pants including straight and flared, is also a great way to experiment with your jumpsuit style from time-to-time. Recently, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha have been seen following the jumpsuit trend.

Deepika Padukone has been spotted, trotting across the globe for red carpets of Met Gala and Cannes. The Padmaavat actor was seen wearing a light blue denim jumpsuit with a belt and a pair of bright pink pumps. Deepika completed her look with a low bun, a black handbag and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor loves denims and her casual closet is the ultimate proof. The Veere Di Wedding was seen wearing a denim jumpsuit paired with white sneakers and a chic sling. To keep her look casual Kareena opted for a no makeup look and simple blow-dried hair.

Ananya Panday is the new kid on the Bollywood block and has definitely created quite a buzz with her debut project, Student of the Year 2. Ananya was spotted wearing a washed out denim jumpsuit with a pair of chunky white sneakers and a quirky sling bag. She completed her look with a pair of tiny pink sunglasses and opted for the no makeup look.

Sonakshi Sinha’s rendition of this outfit is a dark blue strapless denim jumpsuit styled with a short denim jacket. The Kalank actor completed her look with a pair of mustard boots and yellow sunglasses while keeping her hair in a half bun.

Here are some other celebrities who have worn the denim jumpsuit trend and can help you ace this denim trend.

First Published: May 29, 2019 17:30 IST