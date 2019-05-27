Actors opt for outfits with plunging necklines at Cannes

New Delhi

Deepika Padukone set the style mood in the chic corridors of Cannes in a striking Peter Dundas outfit, which had a deep neck detailing which inched towards her taut midriff. Edgy, dramatic and also implying a hint of futuristic dressing - her ensemble wasn’t merely a flash in the pan. Always rooting for bold looks, Kangana Ranaut too offered generous cleavage display as she channelled her inner urban warrior in a Nedret Taciroglu outfit. Later soaking the riviera sun, she changed into a Ralph & Russo, which too had a plunging v-neck detailing, which flashed her enviable midriff. Hollywood glamazons like Golshifteh Farahani and Sara Sampaio too opted for come-hither, pap-frenzy-inducing ensembles. Is it the epoch-defining look of our generation? Stylist Divyak D’Souza observes, “Every generation had one defining silhouette - like Dior’s new look. Whether we like it or not, today, celebrating body in its bare form has become a practice with the emergence of pop sensations like Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian West. A purists would perhaps suggest that someone, who’s not well endowed should pick this style, but I feel, embrace it as long as it makes you feel good. A lot of people don’t know that elements like duct tape, cellophane and masking tape etc go in pulling off these looks together.”

New silhouette du jour

With the likes of Kangana and Deepika rooting for it, the scoop neck has emerged to be the key trend at Cannes. “It’s the new silhouette du jour, especially with B-Town slickers Kangana and Deepika embracing it with elan. It emits a futuristic vibe and is sexy without being not in your face. Having said that, one needs great abs to pull it off and it works well for flat-chested women,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.

Entails confidence

Today, red carpet is all about making a high impact and the skin show is in for sure what with gowns being slashed till the pelvic bone or the cleavage exposure reaching the navel. Stylist Akshay Tyagi opines that only certain personality types, who are confident should warm up to it as opposed to aping it blindly. “It may come across as distasteful, if not done right because the whole idea is to flatter one’s body type. It’s about how daring you could be when it comes to off-kilter sartorial finds,” says Akshay.

