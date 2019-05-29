Bollywood celebrity inspired beach accessories to help you surf through your next vacation

Summers, the ultimate vacation season, is never complete without a holiday. Summer holidays have been a part of our fondest childhood memories, since what we can remember of our time in school and beyond. Travelling these days is easier than ever and you can visit a number of places both in India and abroad to get that summertime vibe. Even when one is biding their time working or have just completed their studies, the childhood phenomenon of a summer vacation and its appeal can never grow old. While the travel and destination part is sorted, the more confusing aspect is how to travel in style. Even when fashion might not be your priority while travelling, there are some effortless ways to travel with ease and panache at all times.

Maxi dresses, shorts, bikinis and body suits are the go-to outfit for any holiday near the sea. While beach outfits are plenty and can be easily put together, we have broken down a list of accessories which will help you slay your next vacation fashionably and with ease.

Sunglasses

While sunglasses are necessary even for your everyday commutes, the difficult part is to keep it trendy. Tiny glasses made a major comeback from the ’90s however, they are not the practical option when one is at the beach. Reflectors and aviators are all time favourites if you like to keep your style chic and classic. Oversized frames in different shapes are the way to go if you want to get experimental. You can take a cue from Deepika Padukone for your next pair of sunnies.

Scarves/ Sarong Wraps

Scarves are a summertime must have, not only because they help you amp up your style factor, but they are a great accessory to save your skin and from the harsh summer sun. The same scarf can help you at the beach as a sarong wrap around your bikini or bodysuit for a fun sundowner party.

Backpacks

While handbags are the perfect accessory to complete any outfit, there is no escaping the practicality of a backpack, especially during a holiday. Backpacks are available in a number of quirky variations and have come a long way than acting as a basic schoolbag. Add glitter or an animated print variant of the backpack in your wardrobe to increase the fun factor of your holiday style. Anushka Sharma is the celeb to look upto for the ultimate backpack inspiration.

Flip Flops/ Sliders

Beach is best enjoyed barefoot or when you are out of the water and onto the sand, flip flops and sliders are the only things you need. Both types of footwear are perfect and can be worn easily with any type of outfits. Plus sliders and flip flops are comfortable even if you plan to go for long walks along the shore. Sara Ali Khan’s gym wear sliders can easily be worn at the beach and will help you add quirk to your outfit.

Scrunchies

Scrunchies is a fancy term to describe the oversized band used to tie up your hair. While your ordrinary hairband can easily vanish, scrunchies double up as the perfect arm bracelet especially the ones in monochrome and floral prints.

