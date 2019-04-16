Katrina Kaif shows how to wear red. Here are her top 5 looks

Katrina Kaif has recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She is at the top of her career game and seems to be having an amazing year, to say the least. She recently looked absolutely stunning in a number of red carpets looking her glamorous best. Her latest pictures from a vacation in Maldives were refreshing and paved the way for summer mood. The Zero actor continue to be loved by her fans especially her Instagram followers who have grown to a massive 20 million. Her fashion game has garnered a lot of appreciation especially, her recent award show looks and her casual style is fun and laid back for everyone to enjoy.

Katrina Kaif recently shot a chat show with Arbaaz Khan and appeared in a red ruffled short dress paired with tan strappy heels. She kept her make-up and accessories minimal and styled her blow-dried over one shoulder.

Red is an evergreen colour and one can never go wrong with it. Katrina Kaif has been seen in a number of looks where she swore by red especially on red carpets and weddings. Here are Katrina’s top 5 red looks.

Katrina’s red and blue monikini with unkempt hair at a beach in Maldives is definitely giving us the Baywatch vibe while making us long for a vacation.

For India’s HT Most Stylish, where she was awarded the trendsetter of the year Katrina Kaif chose a velvet red Ester Abner gown with a high slit. She styled the outfit with gold heels and kept her make-up sleek with a dash of pink lips.

For Hello awards, Katrina Kaif chose a fitted bright red gown which she styled with silver heels, small diamond earrings and a sleek hairstyle.

Another red look worn by Katrina was wraparound gown with a flowy skirt and a high slit, styled with metallic heels for Vogue awards.

Katrina Kaif chose a red Manish Malhotra lehenga for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding last year. She completed her look with a choker necklace and voluminous soft curls.

