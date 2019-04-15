India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019: Manish Malhotra opens up about his collection

The stage is set just like a grand movie set with glittery backdrop, colourful lights and well-paved runway for the models to strut in style. It looks worth alluding to in sync with the theme Razzmatazz. Designer Manish Malhotra is in the middle of backstage chaos – models fixing their dresses, stylists running across the length and breadth of the room, makeup artist giving last minute touch-ups – as he catches a breath and scrutinizes each look so that they are seamless to his very standards. However calm he looks, he tells us that his heartbeat is fast before every show even today.

At the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Award, Malhotra presented his show Razzmatazz which drew inspiration from the 80’s disco era. A style curator for the award shows for years, he has always taken the less -traversed path and made his mark. “I have been a part of this award show since starting. That time there were two of them, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai, now the canvas has become bigger with it becoming India’s Most Stylish. For me, it is associated with glamour, so I thought of the theme as Razzmatazz,” says Malhotra who designed 40 garments in less than 2 months for the show.

Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2019 at The St. Regis in Mumbai. ( Satish Bate/HT Photo )

Ducking the usual, the collection was full of sparkle and glitter for menswear and womenswear. Flowy silhouettes and interesting cuts that uphold embroidery mixed with beads and sparkle, finest and craft that his label stands for. The collection was dominated with metal embroidery and acrylic multicolour, multidimensional looks. “Since I drew my inspiration from the 80’s disco era, you can see references such as big flowers, ruffles, bows that were big back then. I used simple fabrics such as chiffon and georgette to make eveningwear according to the present weather situations,” expounds Malhotra whose muse this time was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Manish Malhotra.

Talking about menswear, he says that men today are experimental and not cliché and so we can see metallic accents in panels on men’s suits. “Men are now experimental, they don’t mind going for sequence and bling however when it comes to cuts, I keep them structured and classic,” adds Malhotra who is completing 15 years of his brand and 30 years in costume designing next year. We asked him if things have changed since then and he promptly replies saying the crust remains the same. “The crust is the same, emotions are the same, and the business hasn’t changed however a part of it seems changed. It has grown with time for the best,” concludes a proud Malhotra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 10:08 IST