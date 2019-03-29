HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 Black Carpet: Taapsee, Twinkle, Sunny, revisit the stunning disco fashion

The Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 are being held at St. Regis in Mumbai on Friday. The awards will honour the best-dressed celebrities in the industry. Designer Manish Malhotra will display his creations with a special show. The host for the night, Vicky Kaushal walked the red carpet alongside Radhika Apte who stunned in a yellow ruffled gown. Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a three-piece suit with edgy detailing.



Tapsee Pannu’s look for Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 is edgy and fun. The Pink actor sported a white shirt with metallic flared pants. Owning her natural curls for the night, Tapsee has definitely imbibed the 80’s disco vibe in her look as she also wore a studded choker, a number of rings and a metallic nails.



Twinkle Khanna wore an all gold outfit with slits on the front and sides. She completed her look with strappy gold heels, a metallic clutch and blow dried hair. Sophie Chaudhary chose a black Manish Malhotra number with black mirror detailing all over. Sunny Leone charmed in a metallic green gown by designer label Laura and Katrina. She completed her look with soft wet curls and pink lips.



First Published: Mar 29, 2019 22:14 IST