HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 Black Carpet: Taapsee, Twinkle, Sunny, revisit the stunning disco fashion

HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 Black Carpet: Taapsee Pannu, Twinkle Khanna, Sunny Leone revisit the glamourous 80s disco style and how.

ht india s most stylish awards Updated: Mar 29, 2019 22:29 IST
Deepanjali Khera
Deepanjali Khera
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 are being held at St. Regis in Mumbai on Friday. The awards will honour the best-dressed celebrities in the industry. Designer Manish Malhotra will display his creations with a special show. The host for the night, Vicky Kaushal walked the red carpet alongside Radhika Apte who stunned in a yellow ruffled gown. Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a three-piece suit with edgy detailing.

Tapsee Pannu’s look for Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 is edgy and fun. The Pink actor sported a white shirt with metallic flared pants. Owning her natural curls for the night, Tapsee has definitely imbibed the 80’s disco vibe in her look as she also wore a studded choker, a number of rings and a metallic nails.

Twinkle Khanna wore an all gold outfit with slits on the front and sides. She completed her look with strappy gold heels, a metallic clutch and blow dried hair. Sophie Chaudhary chose a black Manish Malhotra number with black mirror detailing all over. Sunny Leone charmed in a metallic green gown by designer label Laura and Katrina. She completed her look with soft wet curls and pink lips.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 22:14 IST

