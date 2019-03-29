HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019: SRK and Gauri stun in black. See pics

The Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 are being held at the St.Regis in Mumbai tonight. This year, the awards celebrate their eight edition and will honour the most stylish personalities in the industry. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, the ultimate power couple of Bollywood graced the HT’s Most Stylish 2019 awards in matching all black ensembles. SRK chose a three piece suit with a small gold chain accessory on one collar. He kept it casual by ditching a tie and opting for a white pocket square. Gauri Khan chose a partially strapless black jumpsuit and accessorised it with a black leather belt, blow dried hair and a gold watch.





The couple won the HT ‘s Most Stylish Couple award. The Zero actor was all about praises for her wife . He shared, “Everything I know about style is because of Gauri. I’m basic and boring and she brings in the beauty.” Gauri Khan took it upon herself to make revelations saying , “Everytime we step out, I am ready in 20 minutes but he takes 2-3 hours. Tonight, I put in a lot of effort and took 3 hours and he took 6.”



First Published: Mar 29, 2019 22:57 IST