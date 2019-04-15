Sara Ali Khan’s floral dress in NYC is the ultimate outfit for a summer date. Get the look

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a vacation in New York with her best friend and she is definitely prompting us to battle the Monday blues by planning a vacation soon. The Simmba actor has been upto a lot on the vacation which also included working out and travel. While she is seen in a lot of ethnic outfits in India, Sara has picked up laidback pieces for her vacation which include puffer and fur jackets, sweatshirts and a number of basic and comfortable sweatpants. The young actor has been spotted mostly without make-up as she enjoys her holiday with her friends.

However, one of her outfits from her stunning vacation pictures recently caught our eye especially since the trend worn by her is extremely in right now. Sara posted a picture of herself lounging in the sun in a strappy white floral dress styled with a pair of dark sunglasses. The subtle hue and pattern on the dress makes it the perfect outfit for summer lunches with your significant other and is easy to style.

How to get the look.

Florals are all the craze right now and have been seen on a number of celebrities this seasons. A number of floral patterns are available in the market right now in both bright and pastel shades. Hence, it can be difficult to select a simple pattern. However white outfits with floral patterns are perhaps the easiest pick. With a dress like Sara’s the best way to complete the look would be to style the outfit with strappy heels and carry a monochrome sling.

Since the dress is appropriate for summers, it is best to keep the make-up toned down. Minimalistic accessories are the way to go keeping in mind that florals pattern are a prominent print on their own and heavy accessories can make your look go overboard.

Here are some other floral outfits from Sara’s closet to help you pick your next floral look.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 15:13 IST