Take cue from Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt,Taapsee Pannu, Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha to get your Friday party look in the retro style

India has always been a fashion forward country and most of its fashion icons hail from the Bollywood industry. Most of the trends too, are based on what the movie stars are wearing both on and off screen or at red carpet appearances. The era of 80’s and 90’s show a vast variety of fashion trends emerging from Indian cinema and actors including Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi, Sri Devi and Rekha have rocked Bollywood fashion. A lot went on in the fashion scene, from Anarkalis coming into the scene to the establishment of ‘Disco fashion’ which had a huge fan following itself. Puffy sleeves, belted dresses, printed sarees and a lot of shimmer accessories including head bands and belts formed the fashion scene in the early 80’s.

Ever since those years, a lot has changed and with the growth of social media has led to the change in trends at an even faster pace. However, celebrity fashion is always on the radar for almost everybody and it won’t be an exaggeration to say that the 80’s fashion is making a comeback through flared pants, puffy sleeves and a lot of shimmer. Remember Zeenat Aman in a red shimmer dress in Aap Jaisa Koi, and a white dress with a shimmer bustier and a metallic headband in Laila O Laila?

Recently, Tommy Hilfiger teamed up with Zendaya to launch a collection which had a number of pieces inspired by the classic and classy retro fashion.

Glitter and sequence clothing is mostly associated with the disco trend and lately almost every B-town diva has been seen manifesting this style. Here is some inspiration from your favourite celebrities on how you can get the disco look full of shimmer and shine.

Sara Ali Khan has an erratic fashion sense and it keeps changing. However, the Simmba actor’s copperish flared pants styled a black crop top was the ultimate party outfit which we can add to our party collection. On another occasion, Sara wore a magenta shimmer mini-dress with bell sleeves. Both of these outfits are the ultimate party looks and can be worn with block heels and a pair of hoop earrings. If you want to take the disco factor up a notch, you can also wear feather earrings or a shimmer headband around your forehead.

Taapsee Pannu’s gold flared pants with a white shirt at India’s HT Most Stylish awards was the ultimate retro look and what’s more, it is extremely easy to pull off. She wore her natural curly hair along with a lot of accessories including a choker necklace and a funky ring with much aplomb. Twinkle Khanna also opted for a gold gown keeping up with the retro vibe.

Janhvi Kapoor’s green sequin dress ending in a ruffled skirt is all kinds of retro. The Dhadak actor styled it with a pair of black heels. She wore her otherwise wavy hair in curls and ditched accessories. However, you can chose to bling it up a little with chunky bracelets or hoop earrings.

Anushka Sharma’s pink sequin dress from Zero’s promotions is another way to wear the disco look. The full sleeves, flared skirt and white heels is a chic way to revisit this 80’s trend.

If you want add a little more bling to your look you can take inspiration from Sonakshi Sinha’s blue and white pantsuit with sequins all over. To balance the whole look, accessories should be a no-go. You can carry a monochrome bag with the outfit to carry all your party essentials.

Alia Bhatt tried the look in a dark blue fitted dress with long sleeves, which is the most basic way to style the shimmer look without looking over-the-top. This look is extremely adaptable if you want to experiment a little without going overboard.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:23 IST