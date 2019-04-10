Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor are taking the affordable, casual maxi route this Summer. Get their look for approximately Rs 3000

Summers are officially upon us and one thing we can all use in this season, besides an air conditioner, are comfortable clothes which can keep us cool in the scorching heat. Maxi dresses are one such item which is not only pleasant but they are very well making a comeback this season. Maxi dresses are available in a number of patterns, prints, fabrics and styles which are suited for all body types. Your favourite Bollywood divas including Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt,Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor have been seen sporting this trend, while giving you inspiration to style your own maxi.

Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a comfortable straight white maxi dress and paired it with juttis. She sported a white scrunchy as an accessory on her wrist while keeping the whole look casual. Such maxis can also be styled with a pair of kolhapuris or ballerinas to make it ‘the outfit’ for the summer season.

Janhvi Kapoor’s flowy floor-length maxi dress with floral prints all over can also be worn as a kurti with a churidaar or leggings. The Dhadak actor styled the outfit with a pair of silver oxidised earrings while keeping her hair open. She chose a no-make-up look and paired the outfit with simple flats. Such maxis are a great option when you want to ditch the heavy ethnic apparels for a few events this summer.

Sonam Kapoor’s floral yellow maxi, is giving off the vintage vibe we can all adopt as the temperatures soar. Yellow is a trending colour right now, while florals are the go-to summer trend one can sport every year. This maxi, therefore, can be the ultimate outfit for this season. Sonam styled her dress with simple ballerina flats and silver oxidised earrings. To keep it all casual, you can ditch the earrings and go for something simpler instead.

Kangana Ranaut’s monochrome maxi dress is perfect for a sundowner or an evening date. The Manikarnika actor wore a pair of heels and dark sunglasses to complete her look. However, we feel dresses such as these can also be paired with flats or sneakers, keeping the look smart yet casual.

Alia Bhatt was spotted at a brunch in a white floral maxi which she wore with a denim jacket. She kept the look casual by wearing her hair in a bun and going make-up free. The fun part however, is the fact that this maxi dress is extremely affordable and can be found online. Wear it with a pair of gladiators or strappy heels and carry a chic bag with it to complete the look - depending on where you’re headed.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:39 IST