Sara Ali Khan or Alia Bhatt who wore this blue kurta-palazzo trend better. See pics

Kurtas styled with palazzos and loose pants is perhaps the topmost trend this summer season. The Indian attire has an appeal and comfort to it and has been worn by a number of Bollywood divas including Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. They love to style this trend in a number of colours especially pastel shades. This trend is also evolving because of the comfort the outfit offers and the number of variations of fabrics, prints and styles.

Sara Ali Khan definitely loves her ethnic wear as we have seen time and again. Last week, the Simmba actor stepped out in a blue kurta paired with cream printed palazzo pants. She kept her look casual by styling the outfit with juttis, small gold earrings and gold bangles. She even carried a unicorn clutch with her outfit which increased the quirkiness of her look.

Alia Bhatt also wore a similar blue shade of Sara’s kurta, but she styled it with greyish pants with white polka dots. She also carried a white dupatta and styled the outfit with a pair of white kolhapuris and chose to wear no accessories with the outfit.

Nora Fatehi was also spotted in a similar look, wearing a blue short kurta with a palazzo. She completed her look with silver oxidised earrings much similar to the motifs on her kurta.

Another similar look was spotted on Sonakshi Sinha. She wore a white and blue floral kurta –palazzo outfit styled with a floral dupatta. She also wore white kolhapuris and even adorned a black bindi.

How to get the look.

Kurtas styled with palazzos are a summer outfit everybody could use in their closet. Cotton kurtas especially in white, can be worn with a number of different palazzos or loose pants of almost any colours. Similarly pastel shades kurtas are in trend right now and can be worn with muted shades like white, ivory or grey. Kolhapuris should be your go-to footwear to style with this look and you can also wear light accessories to complete your look.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 10:19 IST