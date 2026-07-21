Chilling dashcam footage shows Hyderabad professor’s escape from truck driving wrong side

His video shows him trying to overtake a truck on a one-way road when suddenly, another truck appeared in front of him. He managed to get out of the truck’s way just in time.

Sharing the footage on X, Professor Chanda thanked God for his escape. “Today, I just narrowly escaped on ORR soon after entering from the Shamsabad Entry. I was negotiating a turn when a RMC truck suddenly came from the wrong side. God just saved me. Please take necessary action,” he said.

Chanda managed to swerve his car in the nick of time, avoiding a collision. The whole incident was captured on his car’s dashboard camera, and he later shared the video on X, calling for action to be taken against the truck driver.

Chilling dashcam footage has captured a Hyderabad professor’s narrow escape from a truck driving on the wrong side of the road. Professor Sarit Chanda had a close shave while navigating a turn on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road when a truck suddenly appeared in front of him.

Chanda clarified that the footage had been sped up, and in reality he was driving slower than what it shows in the clip. The footage has gone viral with nearly half a million views, drawing a range of responses.

“This is scary, such a narrow escape. People driving on the wrong side should be penalised without any mercy,” one viewer said in the comments section.

“For such offences the vehicle should be seized and license should be cancelled. Nothing else will work - it’s basically an ‘attempt to murder’….” another suggested.

“It happened with me also couple of times on ORR, its really scary,” one person claimed, while another asked: “Thankfully, nothing happened. However, a few questions arise: How did the truck enter the wrong lane? Why wasn't it detected by the cameras? And why was it allowed to continue driving in the wrong lane on an ORR-type road?”

Police responds The official X account of Cyberabad Traffic Police also responded to the professor’s complaint, asking for more information so they could launch a probe.

“Sir, kindly share the exact location of the issue along with a geo-tag or Google Maps location. We will forward the details to the concerned officer for necessary action. Thank you for your cooperation,” the X account of Cyberabad Traffic Police said under Chanda’s video.

(Also read: Dashcam footage shows biker’s reckless move on Bengaluru road, sparks road safety debate)