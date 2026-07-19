Decks cleared for 2 key flyover projects on Delhi’s ORR

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has paved the way for the construction of the long-pending Modi Mill and Savitri Cinema flyover projects, as it handed over two acres to the Public Works Department (PWD), effectively clearing the last major hurdle that delayed the execution of the project, officials familiar with the matter said. The projects form part of the government’s plan to create a signal-free corridor along the Outer Ring Road. (HT Archive)

Officials pointed out that ₹150 crore has been earmarked in the current financial year for the projects, which were approved at a total cost of ₹412 crore.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the clearance would allow the department to begin work on projects that have remained pending for years. “With the required land now available, we are ready to begin work on the Modi Mill and Savitri flyover projects. These are among the most important congestion-relief projects in south Delhi and will significantly improve traffic movement once completed. Our priority is to execute the works within the stipulated timeline while ensuring minimum inconvenience to commuters,” Verma said.

The transferred two acres will be used for staging construction material, machinery and other equipment required to execute projects on the congested Outer Ring Road, where space constraints prevented work from commencing. PWD asked DDA to hand over the land last month for the project, in public interest.

Verma said that with the completion of the land transfer formalities, tenders are likely to be issued in the next couple of weeks. The minister said the projects are expected to provide long-term relief at two of south Delhi’s busiest junctions.

“These interventions will improve traffic flow, reduce travel time and remove bottlenecks on key arterial roads. We are committed to completing the projects on schedule while maintaining construction quality and public convenience,” he said.

The Savitri Cinema project involves constructing a second flyover parallel to the existing one, enabling uninterrupted movement among Greater Kailash, Nehru Place, Chirag Delhi and Chittaranjan Park. The Modi Mill project, meanwhile, will extend the existing flyover up to Kalkaji through a new three-lane elevated carriageway, helping segregate thoroughfare traffic from internal traffic at one of the Capital’s busiest intersections.

According to officials, the projects form part of the government’s larger plan to create a signal-free corridor along the Outer Ring Road in south Delhi. The stretch witnesses heavy peak-hour traffic and serves commuters travelling between south, south-east and south-west Delhi as well as those heading towards the airport and neighbouring NCR cities.

The projects were initially proposed over a decade ago and received planning approval from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) in 2016. However, they remained stalled due to funding constraints, land issues and delays in obtaining statutory clearances, including permissions related to tree felling.

Officials said preparatory work, including surveys and feasibility studies, has already been completed. Construction is expected to take around 24 to 30 months, with traffic management measures, including phased execution and diversions, to be implemented during the construction period to minimise disruption on the busy corridor.