Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Dashcam footage shows biker’s reckless move on Bengaluru road, sparks road safety debate

ByYamini C S
Published on: Oct 30, 2025 07:16 pm IST

A video shared on social media put a spotlight on road safety concerns in Bengaluru as a biker nearly collides with a car while on his phone.

A video circulating on social media has once again brought attention to growing concerns over road safety and reckless driving in Bengaluru. The clip, shared by a popular YouTuber known for documenting and reporting traffic violations to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, shows a biker narrowly avoiding a collision with a car after crossing the road carelessly while speaking on his phone.

A viral video sparked a debate on road safety in Bengaluru, after showing a biker almost colliding with a car while distracted on his phone.(X)
In the dashcam footage, the biker can be seen riding across a busy road without checking for oncoming vehicles or glancing over his shoulder. A car approaching from the opposite direction brakes abruptly to avoid a crash. Fortunately, no accident occurred, but the incident put a spotlight on the biker’s negligent behaviour.

Sharing the video online, the user captioned it: “What do you even say to this guy who is on the phone and doesn’t even check shoulders?”

The post quickly gained traction among social media users, with many calling out the biker’s irresponsible conduct and praising the car driver for reacting swiftly. Several users urged the police to trace the biker and take appropriate action, emphasizing that such incidents could easily lead to serious accidents.

“Biker was fortunate - if the dashcam car had been speeding, the outcome could have been completely different,” a comment stated.

“Saying something in such cases mostly leads to arguments, which might even escalate or at best spoil the rest of your ride. It is usually better to stay calm, ignore and move on. You have to choose your battles,” a user replied.

News / Trending / Dashcam footage shows biker's reckless move on Bengaluru road, sparks road safety debate
