You trash it, you own it: BSWML throws garbage outside Bengaluru homes of litter dumpers

Reportedly, during inspections across various areas, several households were found violating municipal guidelines by dumping solid waste on streets and in public spaces. In response, fines were levied, and as a corrective measure, garbage was placed in front of the offenders’ residences to make them aware of the consequences of improper disposal.

In a strict action against illegal waste disposal, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) identified residents dumping garbage on roadsides and imposed fines by placing waste in front of their homes. The action, carried out on Thursday, is part of intensified efforts to maintain cleanliness and curb public nuisance in the city.

''In various areas under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike North Zone, today, houses of individuals who were found dumping garbage on roadsides and everywhere were identified, and fines were imposed by dumping garbage in front of their respective houses,'' the post shared on X read.

As part of the crackdown, violators face fines starting at ₹2,000. Karee Gowda, Managing Director of BSWML, stated that depending on the severity of the offence, penalties can range between ₹2,000 and ₹10,000, as per a report by News 18.

Officials said the campaign aims to curb littering across the city and encourage responsible waste management among citizens. Teams have been deployed to identify offenders, ensuring that residents understand the consequences of dumping garbage illegally.

Bengaluru ranked fifth dirtiest The city’s latest waste management crackdown comes at a time when Bengaluru, once celebrated as India’s clean and green tech hub, has slipped alarmingly in national cleanliness rankings.

According to the Swachh Survekshan 2025 survey, Bengaluru was ranked the fifth dirtiest city in the country among those with a population exceeding one million. The poor performance has drawn criticism of the city’s civic machinery, even as the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government pushes forward with high-profile infrastructure projects, from tunnel roads to flyovers.

While Bengaluru stumbled, other Indian cities surged ahead. Indore, Surat, and Navi Mumbai joined the elite ‘Super Swachh League’, recognised for outstanding cleanliness efforts.

Ahmedabad, Bhopal, and Lucknow were declared India’s New Clean Cities, setting new urban sanitation benchmarks, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25 Results Dashboard unveiled on Thursday.