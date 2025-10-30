Bengaluru woman switches jobs twice, still stuck on ORR, viral rant strikes a chord

A Bengaluru woman’s post on X (formerly Twitter) about her never-ending struggle with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) commute has gone viral, striking a chord with thousands of city professionals. Despite years of upgrades, the Outer Ring Road remains one of Bengaluru’s most congested corridors. (X/i_eeshasri)

Her short, witty post read, “2 bar switch karne ke bad bhi ORR par hi office milra hai,” (Even after switching jobs twice, I still ended up with an office on ORR).

The X post resonated widely with Bengaluru’s tech workers who spend hours stuck in traffic along the 60-km stretch that connects several IT hubs like Bellandur, Marathahalli, and Mahadevapura.

Many users joined in with relatable reactions.

“Trust me, traffic is lite right now. Once everyone returns, it’ll take 15–20 minutes just to get out of RMZ,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Ask the government to implement the Blue Line Metro fast!”

Some shared their own frustrations, “This is still less, wait for next week,” one user posted, while another added, “My internship was on ORR; it was a really frustrating experience. Later joined a non-ORR company.”

ORR still a traffic nightmare

Despite years of upgrades, the Outer Ring Road remains one of Bengaluru’s most congested corridors. According to the Bengaluru Traffic Police, over 12 lakh vehicles ply on ORR every day, and the average travel speed during peak hours drops to 15 kmph.

The Bengaluru Metro’s Blue Line, connecting Central Silk Board to KR Puram and Hebbal, is expected to partially open by mid-2026, offering some relief. Meanwhile, civic agencies are also expanding flyovers, service roads, and underpasses to ease the bottlenecks.

