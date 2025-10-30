Bengaluru Metro Purple Line disrupted due to technical snag, hundreds stranded

Morning commuters on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro faced major disruptions on Thursday after a technical problem caused a train on its Purple Line to stall between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli stations around 9:15 am. The incident led to a complete suspension of services between Kempegowda (Majestic) and Challaghatta for nearly two hours, creating widespread inconvenience across the network.
According to an official statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), “Due to a technical problem in a train that was held up in the section between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli at 09:15 AM, train services on the Purple Line between Kempegowda (Majestic) and Chellagatta were temporarily stopped. This has also led to a cascading effect, resulting in the regulation of train services on the Green Line.”
However, commuters took to social media to express frustration over what they described as poor communication and prolonged delays. One user posted on X: “Chaos on Bengaluru Metro Purple Line! Train halted near Attiguppe for 30 mins as track towards Whitefield wasn’t clear, say passengers. Later moved to Vijayanagar, where everyone was asked to deboard. No updates from @OfficialBMRCL yet. Pathetic passenger communication!”
Another commuter wrote, “@OfficialBMRCL what's happening on the purple line? Being shooed away from Hosahalli station by the guards due to some issues down the line and no metro service for 2 hours? No announcement! This, on a peak hour on Thursday? How inefficient can you be?”
“Shutter down at Hosahalli. Guards literally told us to "find alternate arrangements", and they don't have any news,” he added.
“Boarded purple line metro at deepanjali nagar at 9:05 and not yet even reached trinity till now !!! Bengaluru traffic even reached metro!!” a commuter shared.
Visuals shared on social media showed hundreds of passengers stranded on platforms and outside multiple Purple Line stations. The BMRCL, meanwhile, apologized for the inconvenience in its statement.