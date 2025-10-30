Bengaluru Metro Purple Line disrupted due to technical snag, hundreds stranded

Morning commuters on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro faced major disruptions on Thursday after a technical problem caused a train on its Purple Line to stall between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli stations around 9:15 am. The incident led to a complete suspension of services between Kempegowda (Majestic) and Challaghatta for nearly two hours, creating widespread inconvenience across the network. Services on Bengaluru's Purple Line metro were suspended for nearly two hours, prompting frustration from commuters on social media. (X)

ALSO READ | Tejasvi Surya presents 5-point plan to decongest Bengaluru: ‘Prioritise public transport over tunnel roads’

According to an official statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), “Due to a technical problem in a train that was held up in the section between Vijayanagar and Hosahalli at 09:15 AM, train services on the Purple Line between Kempegowda (Majestic) and Chellagatta were temporarily stopped. This has also led to a cascading effect, resulting in the regulation of train services on the Green Line.”

ALSO READ | 5-year wait ends: Bengaluru’s delayed Hosakerehalli flyover finally set to open in November

BMRCL added that services on the Purple Line up to Mysore Road were restored by 10:15 am, and full operations between Mysore Road and Chellaghatta resumed around 11:00 am.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man’s online ‘love story’ ends in heartbreak after falling prey to dating scam worth ₹32 lakh

However, commuters took to social media to express frustration over what they described as poor communication and prolonged delays. One user posted on X: “Chaos on Bengaluru Metro Purple Line! Train halted near Attiguppe for 30 mins as track towards Whitefield wasn’t clear, say passengers. Later moved to Vijayanagar, where everyone was asked to deboard. No updates from @OfficialBMRCL yet. Pathetic passenger communication!”