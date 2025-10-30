5-year wait ends: Bengaluru’s delayed Hosakerehalli flyover finally set to open in November

The long-delayed Hosakerehalli flyover on Outer Ring Road (ORR), near PES College in southwest Bengaluru, is finally nearing completion and is expected to open to traffic by mid-November. The 500-metre structure was planned to ease congestion at one of the city’s busiest junctions but has faced repeated delays since its launch.

The project began in August 2020 with an initial deadline of just 15 months. However, more than five years, around 64 months have passed since then. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) faced criticism for the prolonged delay, prompting the recently formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to issue a 15-day ultimatum for completion, as per a report by Times of India (TOI).

Also read| Bengaluru man’s online ‘love story’ ends in heartbreak after falling prey to dating scam worth ₹32 lakh

While civic officials are confident of meeting the new deadline, regular commuters remain doubtful.

Once operational, the flyover is expected to ease bottlenecks at the PES College junction and improve traffic movement in the area, offering long-awaited relief to thousands of daily commuters.

Also read| Karnataka scraps post-6 pm safaris in Bandipur-Nagarhole to protect wildlife

In a separate news, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government aims to complete the long-delayed Ejipura Flyover project by June 2026, as he inspected the site along with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy following his “Walk with Bengaluru” initiative.

During the interaction, residents highlighted a range of civic concerns, from pending infrastructure projects and flooding to traffic chaos and poor connectivity in the Koramangala–Ejipura corridor. The meeting centred on the stalled flyover project, which began before 2019, halted midway, and was recently revived under a new contractor.