    Karnataka scraps post-6 pm safaris in Bandipur-Nagarhole to protect wildlife

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 9:13 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The minister’s directive aims to strike a balance between eco-tourism and conservation. (Instagram/@seasunandsmiles)
    The minister’s directive aims to strike a balance between eco-tourism and conservation. (Instagram/@seasunandsmiles)

    Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre noted that several farmer organisations had raised concerns over vehicle noise and headlights during late safaris.

    Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to cancel the last safari trip after 6 pm in the Bandipur-Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, following complaints that late-night vehicle movement was disturbing wildlife and affecting nearby farmers.

    In a letter dated October 27, the minister noted that several farmer organisations had raised concerns over vehicle noise and headlights during late safaris allegedly driving wild animals out of forest limits.

    “Complaints have been received that the light and sound from vehicles at night are forcing animals out of their natural habitat, leading to distress among farmers,” the letter said according to news agency PTI.

    Khandre emphasised that while safaris play an important educational role for tourists and environmental enthusiasts, and support local livelihoods, conservation and community safety must remain a priority. “It is hereby directed to take urgent action to cut one trip out of the existing safari schedule from October 28,” the minister instructed.

    According to the Karnataka Tourism Department, Nagarahole National Park, spanning around 640 sq km across the Mysuru plateau and Nilgiri Mountain, is one of the most biodiverse tiger reserves in southern India. It forms a vital part of both Project Tiger and Project Elephant, and is home to the largest herd of Asiatic elephants in the world.

    The park’s rich ecosystem includes tigers, leopards, wild dogs, bears, gaurs, sambar deer, and hundreds of bird species. Its dense teak and rosewood forests also make it an important ecological zone in Karnataka’s wildlife circuit, alongside Bandipur National Park.

    The minister’s directive aims to strike a balance between eco-tourism and conservation, ensuring that tourist activities remain sustainable without endangering wildlife or local livelihoods.

    (With agency inputs)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

