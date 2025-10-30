Edit Profile
    Bengaluru road rage horror: Couple kills delivery agent after minor brush, CCTV reveals chase

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 7:53 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The incident, which took place on the night of October 25 at Nataraja Layout, has sent shockwaves across the city. (X/@karnatakaportf)
    The Bengaluru couple, were arrested after investigators pieced together CCTV evidence showing their car chasing and hitting the victim’s vehicle.

    A Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer and his wife have been arrested for allegedly killing a 24-year-old food delivery agent in what police described as a deliberate act of road rage in Bengaluru.

    The incident, which took place on the night of October 25 at Nataraja Layout, has sent shockwaves across the city, with CCTV footage revealing that the couple intentionally rammed their car into the victim’s scooter following a minor brush.

    Watch the video here:

    According to a report by Times of India, police identified the accused as Manoj Kumar (32), a native of Kerala, and his wife Aarati Sharma (30), from Jammu & Kashmir. The couple, married for five years, were arrested after investigators pieced together CCTV evidence showing their car chasing and hitting the victim’s vehicle.

    The victim, Darshan (24), a food delivery agent from Kembattalli, died on the spot after the car struck his gearless scooter from behind. His friend Varun, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries. Darshan, a bachelor, is survived by his parents and sister.

    According to police, the incident began around 9 pm when Darshan’s scooter accidentally brushed against the right-side rear-view mirror of Kumar’s car, the report further added. Although Darshan apologised and rode away to deliver his order, an enraged Kumar made a U-turn, pursued the scooter, and within minutes, rammed into it from behind before fleeing the scene.

    Local residents rushed to help the injured men and took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Darshan brought dead. Initially, his sister lodged a hit-and-run complaint with JP Nagar Traffic Police, unaware it was an intentional act.

    However, CCTV footage collected from the area changed the course of the investigation. The case was subsequently handed over to the Puttenahalli police, who registered a murder case. Investigators later discovered another detail, the couple returned to the spot around 9.40 pm, wearing masks, to collect broken parts of their car that had come off during the collision. The same CCTV cameras captured their faces during this visit, leading police to identify and arrest them.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar confirmed the arrests, stating that both Manoj and Aarati had confessed to their involvement, TOI report added.

    Police said Manoj, a trained Kalaripayattu instructor, and Aarati had been living in Bengaluru for several years.

