Punjab: Bomb threat mails trigger panic in Abohar schools

Panic gripped Abohar town on Wednesday morning after several prominent private schools received threatening emails warning of bomb attacks, forcing authorities to evacuate students and staff, suspend classes and launch extensive security checks across the affected educational institutions. DAV School principal Smita Sharma said the school received the threatening email at around 8.51am. (HT File)

Among the schools that reportedly received the threatening emails were Assumption Convent School, DAV School and Modern Malwa School in Burj Muhar village. The emails allegedly warned that bombs had been planted on the campuses and mentioned 1.30pm as the time of the purported attack.

Following the alerts, school administrations immediately informed the police and district authorities. As a precautionary measure, campuses were evacuated, holidays were declared and parents were asked to collect their children without delay.

The sudden development caused anxious scenes outside several schools as concerned parents rushed to bring their children home, while police teams reached the institutions and began thorough security checks.

DAV School principal Smita Sharma said the school received the threatening email at around 8.51am. She immediately informed the school management, the police and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). Acting on directions from the authorities, the school declared a holiday and safely dispersed students.

Meanwhile, Modern Malwa School in Burj Muhar village received a similar email at around 9.34am.

Senior superintendent of police Gagan Ajit Singh said the threatening emails are being thoroughly investigated.

No suspicious object had been found till the filing of this report. Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the source, motive and authenticity of the emails.