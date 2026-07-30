Buddhist tourism boost: Kaushambi to get state-of-the-art Vipassana Centre

: A state-of-the-art Vipassana Centre will be developed in Kaushambi under the Buddha Theme Park project. The initiative aims to strengthen the district’s position as a major Buddhist tourism destination and promote religious tourism along the Buddhist Circuit. The proposed centre is primarily being developed for domestic and international tourists and meditation practitioners. (For representation only)

The project is part of a broader initiative to put the state’s Buddhist heritage on the global tourism map. Known as the land of Lord Buddha, Kaushambi has immense historical and spiritual significance. It remains an important pilgrimage destination for Buddhist followers from India and abroad, officials said.

The Vipassana Centre will be constructed in Kosam village as part of efforts to develop Kaushambi as a prominent Buddhist pilgrimage centre.

Kaushambi district tourism officer Kirtiman Srivastava said the centre will be built at an estimated cost of ₹13.25 crore ( ₹1,325.34 lakh). The tendering process is currently underway. The construction and design services (CNDS) has been designated as the executing agency for the project.

The proposed centre is primarily being developed for domestic and international tourists and meditation practitioners. It will provide a peaceful environment to practise Vipassana, the ancient meditation technique associated with Lord Buddha.

Officials said the facility is expected to significantly enhance Kaushambi’s appeal as a destination for spiritual and religious tourism. It will also reinforce the district’s importance on the Buddhist Circuit.