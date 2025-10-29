Auto driver and woman passenger clash over waiting time in Bengaluru. Video sparks debate online

A video circulating on social media has ignited a debate after a heated argument broke out between an autorickshaw driver and a woman passenger in Bengaluru. The clip, first shared on Reddit under the title “Clash erupts between a rickshaw driver and a woman over waiting - Bengaluru!”, shows both sides arguing over a delay before the ride began.

According to the video in the post, the woman had booked the auto through an app and called the driver to inform him that she was locking her house and would arrive shortly. However, she reportedly took over ten minutes to come out, during which the driver waited outside her residence. When she finally arrived, the driver demanded additional payment for the waiting time.

The woman refused, saying the driver could have cancelled the ride if he did not wish to wait. The driver, in turn, argued that the delay was not his fault and that she should have cancelled the booking herself if she was running late. The disagreement quickly escalated, with both sides staying adamant, as shown in the video.

While the clip ends without showing how the situation was resolved, it has sparked a lively discussion online about accountability and respect between passengers and drivers. Some users sided with the driver, saying app-based drivers lose valuable time waiting for delayed passengers, while others argued that communication and flexibility are part of the job.