Man on bike with blank number plate threatens delivery boy at knifepoint, demands cash in viral video

According to the post, shared by Instagram handle NammaBengaluru, the man approaches delivery agents on 10th A Cross, Kanaka Nagar, on a vehicle without a number plate and demands cash. When the workers refuse, he allegedly brandishes a knife to intimidate them.

A video showing a man allegedly threatening delivery workers and extorting money at knifepoint in Kanaka Nagar, near RT Nagar, Bengaluru, is making the rounds on social media platform Instagram.

The social media user who shared the alert claimed that the accused sometimes acts friendly, offering to make payments through Google Pay, but later fakes the transaction to escape without paying.

The video, has received thousands of likes, with the number still increasing. Several users have tagged Bengaluru Police in the comments section, urging strict action.

In a separate news, tension gripped the Srirampura Metro Station after a man allegedly caught stealing petrol from parked two-wheelers attacked three security personnel, including a home guard, with a knife.

The injured were identified as Girish (home guard), and Chetan Kumar and Shankar, both Metro security staff.

According to police, Girish, who was stationed at the concourse level, noticed the accused siphoning petrol from vehicles in the staff parking area. He immediately alerted his colleagues, following which the security supervisor and other personnel rushed to the spot, Times of India reported.

The suspect, identified as Vinayaka, allegedly grew violent when confronted. In an attempt to escape, he pulled out a knife and attacked the guards. Girish sustained deep injuries to his hands, while the other two suffered minor wounds. Despite the assault, the security staff managed to overpower and detain him before handing him over to the Srirampura police, the report added.

A senior BMRCL official said Vinayaka appeared to be a habitual offender. “When the security team confronted him, he had already filled a bottle with stolen petrol and was attempting to siphon from another two-wheeler. He turned violent when surrounded and even threatened staff for alerting the police. The Hoysala patrol team arrived promptly and took him into custody,” the official said according to the publication.