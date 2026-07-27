15-minute deliveries to late-night plans: American woman shares 5 'craziest' things that surprised her most in India

An American woman living in India has shared 5 things she finds "absolutely crazy" about life in the country, sparking a lively discussion online. Taking to Instagram, Macy Gonsalvez shared a video in which she listed what she called the "craziest things" she has experienced while living in India. The woman shared 5 “craziest things” she has experienced while living in India. (Instagram/@macygonsalvez)

Gonsalvez's first point was about India's law that prohibits revealing the sex of a baby before birth. "When you are pregnant, you are legally not able to find out the gender of your baby until it is born," she said in the video.

Next, she spoke about India's late-night social culture. "If you wanna hang out with somebody, it is not happening before 8:30 or 9 o'clock at night. And as somebody who likes to be in bed by 9:30 herself, this was a major adjustment for me when I first moved," she said.

Her third observation was about water heating systems in some Indian homes. Showing a switch connected to a water heater, she explained that she has to remember to turn it on 10 to 15 minutes before taking a shower to ensure there is enough hot water.

She also praised India's quick delivery platforms, saying almost anything can arrive at the doorstep in just 10 to 15 minutes. "It doesn't matter if it's groceries or what restaurant you're ordering from. It is amazing," she said.

Finally, Gonsalvez spoke about the affordability of domestic help in India, describing it as one of the biggest conveniences of living in the country. "It is not uncommon at all to have a maid and a cook who come to your house every day and cook and clean for you," she said, adding that some families also employ full-time live-in staff, including nannies.

"#5 would send my grandmother to an early grave," she wrote in the caption of the post.