Zepto tops LinkedIn’s list of top startups in Bengaluru for 2025, CRED ranks fourth. See full list

According to LinkedIn’s Top Startups 2025 list for Bengaluru, quick-commerce unicorn Zepto has taken the crown as the most exciting company to work for, proving that 10-minute deliveries can take you a long way. The ranking highlighted ten emerging firms that are not only attracting top talent but also shaping the next wave of innovation in the country’s tech capital.

ALSO READ | Three dead, six injured in Bengaluru as tree falls double this monsoon, exposing city’s green neglect: Report

From groceries that arrive faster than your chai cools to apps that turn your credit card bills into rewards, this year’s winners show how innovation is deeply woven into everyday life in the city.

ALSO READ | DK Shivakumar links car ownership to marriage while debating Bengaluru traffic. Here's what he said: Report

Zepto, founded in 2021, now employs over 3,000 people in Bengaluru alone. Its promise of ultra-fast deliveries has made it one of India’s fastest-growing startups, and a favourite among young professionals looking for fast-paced roles.

Right behind Zepto is Sprinto, a SaaS compliance firm simplifying security for tech companies, followed by Swish, a 10-minute food delivery platform that’s quickly becoming a local favourite. CRED, the sleek fintech brand that rewards responsible credit card users, ranked fourth, reminding everyone that good habits do pay off.

ALSO READ | 3-year-old boy dies in tragic fall from second floor of building in Bengaluru: Report

Also featured on the list are Lucidity (cloud storage), Pocket FM (audio storytelling), Jupiter (digital banking), GIVA (jewellery), Traya (hair wellness), and BiteSpeed (AI chatbots for e-commerce).

Whether it’s beauty, banking, groceries, or binge-worthy audio dramas, these Bengaluru-born brands are touching lives in more ways than one. And if you are looking to join a fast-growing startup that’s shaping how Bengaluru works, shops, and listens, this list might just be your next job hunt guide.