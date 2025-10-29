3-year-old boy dies in tragic fall from second floor of building in Bengaluru: Report

A tragic incident occurred in Bengaluru’s Weavers Colony, where a three-year-old boy lost his life after falling from the second floor of a residential building.

According to police, the accident happened around 6 pm on Saturday evening. The child had been playing on the balcony of his aunt’s apartment on the second floor when he accidentally slipped and fell onto a two-wheeler parked below, said a report by The Times of India. The impact caused a severe head injury. Hearing a loud noise, family members rushed outside and found the boy lying unconscious on the road.

He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment, but despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday morning.

The Konankunte police have registered a case of unnatural death. Officers stated that preliminary investigations do not indicate any foul play. Following a post mortem examination, the boy’s body was handed over to his grieving family for the final rites, said the report.

The child lived on the ground floor of the same building with his parents and older sister. His father works as a software engineer, while his mother, who previously worked in the software industry, is now a homemaker. At the time of the incident, she was reportedly engaged in household chores.

Police said the boy had gone upstairs to play at his aunt’s home, as he often did. The fall appears to have been a tragic accident resulting from a brief lapse in supervision.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.