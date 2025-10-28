Shivakumar calls Mercedes-Benz CEO’s praise for Bengaluru’s talent 'proud recognition'

"Mercedes-Benz CEO Källenius' words about Bengaluru's exceptional talent reflect the city's growing stature as a global innovation hub. His appreciation that every visit here 'doubles his energy' is a proud recognition of our people's brilliance. Bengaluru's creativity, talent, and spirit of innovation continue to inspire the world's best," Shivakumar said on platform X.

Recently, the German automobile executive, in an undated video shared on social media platform X, expressed admiration for Bengaluru’s energy and talent, saying that each visit to the city “doubles his energy.”

"You have to embrace the new talent around the world… Every time I go to Bangalore, I come back twice as energised,” he said, describing the city’s software talent pool as one of the most dynamic in the world,'' Källenius said.

“I meet people who speak fluent German, and I go like ‘Where did you study in Germany?’ The person goes like, ‘I’ve never been to Germany.’ That intrinsic motivation, I want more of that. We will go to where that kind of talent is,” he added.

Social media reactions Kallenius’s comment has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users agreeing that Bengaluru has quietly become one of the world’s leading tech bases.

“That’s true, Bengaluru has quietly become the engine room of global innovation. Over 400+ German companies already operate there, and the city contributes nearly 38% of India’s tech exports. With a mix of engineering brains, startups, and global R&D hubs, it’s no surprise even Mercedes feels at home here,” one user wrote.

“Bangalore isn’t competing on cost anymore, it’s competing on competence. What keeps global CEOs coming back isn’t cheap labour, it’s sharp minds that can think, build, and adapt faster than most places on earth,” commented another.