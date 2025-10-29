After rainy October, Bengaluru to see pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies in first week of November

After a rainy October, Bengaluru is expected to experience pleasant weather in November, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Karnataka’s capital city at the beginning of the month. No weather warnings have been issued by the Met Department.

Bengaluru weather on October 29 Bengaluru will witness partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The maximum temperature will be 26 degrees, while the minimum will be 20 degrees.

Bengaluru weather forecast October 29: The city will witness a partly cloudy sky with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees during the day and 20 degrees at night. Humidity levels will remain high, between 70 per cent and 79 per cent, making the day feel slightly warm and sticky. No weather warnings are in place.

October 30: Conditions will remain unchanged, with a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will stay steady at 26 degrees and 20 degrees, while humidity continues to range from 70 per cent to 79 per cent. Pleasant evenings are expected with light winds.

October 31: Another day of partly cloudy weather is forecast. The temperature pattern remains consistent, and there is no likelihood of rain. The weather will be stable, offering comfortable conditions for outdoor activities.

November 1: The first day of November will bring slightly drier air, with humidity dropping to 60 per cent–70 per cent. The day will still be partly cloudy, but the atmosphere will feel less humid and more pleasant compared to earlier in the week.

November 2: Partly cloudy conditions will persist with no rainfall expected. Temperatures will stay around 26 degrees and 20 degrees, while humidity remains moderate at 60 per cent- 75 per cent, marking a calm and stable end to the week.