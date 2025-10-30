Edit Profile
    Tejasvi Surya presents 5-point plan to decongest Bengaluru: ‘Prioritise public transport over tunnel roads’

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 11:36 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Speaking at a press conference, Tejasvi Surya outlined a five-point plan to transform Bengaluru’s mobility infrastructure. (PTI)
    Speaking at a press conference, Tejasvi Surya outlined a five-point plan to transform Bengaluru's mobility infrastructure. (PTI)

    Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya emphasized on improving public transport and pedestrian safety over expanding road infrastructure.

    Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday renewed his opposition to the proposed tunnel road project, calling instead for “sustainable, people-first solutions” to address the city’s traffic crisis.

    Speaking at a press conference, Surya outlined a five-point plan to transform Bengaluru’s mobility infrastructure by prioritising public transport and pedestrian-friendly design over expensive road projects.

    (Also Read: Tejasvi Surya on Shivakumar's remarks linking car ownership to marriage: ‘Was under wrong impression…’)

    “We must focus on moving more people in less time at a lower cost, not just adding more cars to the road,” he said.

    The MP proposed that authorities complete long-delayed infrastructure works before launching new ones, make public transport the top priority, ensure coordination among Metro, BMTC, BBMP, and other departments, and build safer footpaths for pedestrians.

    Citing data to back his argument, Surya noted that the Yellow Line of Namma Metro has already reduced Silk Board traffic by 37%, while the Purple Line has brought down congestion by another 12–14%. He added that Bengaluru’s public transport network already supports over 55 lakh daily commuters—with BMTC buses carrying around 45 lakh passengers and Metro recording 10 lakh riders daily.

    “Metro, Suburban Rail, Buses and even Trams must form the backbone of Bengaluru’s future. Let’s build a city where every resident can reach a public transport stop within five minutes,” Surya said.

    The MP reiterated that his party’s stance on the tunnel road project remains unchanged, arguing that it offers limited relief and fails to address the city’s long-term mobility challenges.

    (Also Read: ‘Antidote to all Bengaluru complaints’: City skies stun residents as photos go viral)

      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

