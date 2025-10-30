‘Antidote to all Bengaluru complaints’: City skies stun residents as photos go viral

The city that’s often in the news for its potholes, traffic, and civic chaos had a rare moment of collective awe on Wednesday evening, as Bengaluru’s skies turned into a canvas of orange, pink, and gold.

Residents across Bengaluru paused their routines to capture the dramatic sunset, flooding social media with photos that looked almost like paintings straight out of an art gallery.

From terrace tops and balconies to kitchen windows and flyovers, Bengalureans found themselves looking up, united by the glow of a surreal evening sky.

“The antidote to all our Bangalore complaints,” one user posted, summing up the city’s collective mood as timelines filled with radiant hues.

“It was the prettiest sky ever,” another wrote, sharing a photo taken from a high-rise in South Bengaluru.

Jokes and hyperlocal humor soon followed. “Where is 3i Atlas? Probably in a celestial traffic jam in Indiranagar,” quipped one resident, poking fun at the city’s infamous congestion, this time in the heavens.

Another added, “Saw from my kitchen, BAWLEDDDD,” while a user simply wrote, “When heavens smile,” alongside a panoramic view of the glowing horizon. For a few moments at least, the Garden City seemed to live up to its name, painted in pinks and peace.

Bengaluru weather After enduring weeks of intermittent rain in October, Bengaluru is now in for milder, more pleasant weather as November approaches. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures for the city through the start of the month, with no weather warnings currently in place.

On October 29, Bengaluru is expected to witness partly cloudy conditions, with maximum temperatures around 26°C and minimum temperatures near 20°C, the IMD said.

On October 30, Bengaluru is expected to witness a mix of sunshine and light clouds throughout the day. Temperatures are likely to remain steady at 26°C and 20°C, while humidity levels hover between 70% and 79%.

Residents can look forward to pleasant evenings and gentle breezes, typical of the early winter transition in Karnataka’s capital.