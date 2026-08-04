Rain batters Lucknow roads, potholes multiply

LUCKNOW As monsoon showers continue to lash the state capital, damaged and pothole-ridden roads across several localities have emerged as a major safety concern. Exposing the slow pace of civic maintenance, these deteriorating conditions are forcing commuters to negotiate hazardous routes every day. Potholes on a road in Gomti Nagar Extension-7 in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

An HT ground visit found large potholes, broken carriageways and waterlogged stretches at Sushant Golf City, Hewett Road, Ahimamau, Gomti Nagar Extension, Vibhuti Khand, Narhi and Vikramaditya Marg. Many of these stretches experience heavy traffic but have remained damaged despite the onset of the rainy season.

One of the worst-hit stretches lies near the railway crossing on Vikramaditya Marg, where the road connecting Vivekanand Marg to Somnath Dwar Road has developed deep potholes across almost its entire width. The condition forces motorists to slow down abruptly while two-wheeler riders struggle to maintain balance. During rainfall, the potholes remain submerged, making them nearly invisible and significantly increasing the risk of accidents.

The problem extends to Gomti Nagar Extension, particularly on roads behind LDA’s Shipra Apartments, where several internal stretches have deteriorated. Residents said rainwater-filled potholes have made commuting difficult in one of the city’s rapidly expanding residential neighbourhoods.

Similar conditions were found in Narhi, Vibhuti Khand and Vijay Khand. On the service lane beneath the flyover leading towards Lohia crossing, a damaged section of the road remained filled with rainwater, forcing motorists to manoeuvre carefully to avoid losing control of their vehicles.

“Internal roads in Gomti Nagar Extension have remained neglected for a long time. Hundreds of families use these roads every day, but potholes and damaged stretches continue to create problems, especially during the monsoon,” said Prabhakar, a commuter.

Bantoo Bhargava, a resident of Narhi, said damaged roads have become a recurring civic issue every monsoon, with temporary patchwork often failing after the first few spells of rain. Residents demanded durable repairs instead of short-term fixes.

Lucknow Municipal Corporation chief engineer (civil) Mahesh Verma said several road repair and reconstruction works have already been sanctioned and the projects will begin shortly.

With rain expected to continue over the coming weeks, commuters have urged civic authorities to fast-track repairs, warning that unattended potholes on busy roads could lead to more accidents and traffic disruptions.