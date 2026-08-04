Factionalism surfaces as BJP replaces six district presidents

Factionalism within the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit surfaced on Monday after the appointment of six new district presidents triggered resignations from organisational posts by a few leaders, besides drawing the ire of senior leaders like former Union minister Tikshan Sud. BJP leader Tikshan Sud along with other BJP leaders addressing mediapersons in Hoshiarpur on Monday.

Sud, a senior leader from Hoshiarpur, openly expressed anguish over the replacement of party’s district (urban) president Satish Bawa barely two weeks after his appointment. Bawa, considered close to Sud and former Union minister Som Parkash, has been replaced with Nitin Gupta ‘Nannu’, who is said to be the right-hand man of former state BJP chief Vijay Sampla.

Addressing a press conference in Hoshiarpur, Sud categorically blamed Manthri Srinivasulu, party’s general secretary (organisation) for Punjab, for the “mess”. “Srinivasulu’s authoritarian approach is harming the party. Those who know nothing of the state affairs have made a mockery of core party principles. In my entire career, I have not seen such a reckless decision coming from the party high-ups,” said Sud.

He said Bawa was removed without consulting anyone. “If loyal workers continue to get ignored, it will not bode well for the party,” he said, adding that he repeatedly tried to contact the state leadership but his calls went unanswered.

Bawa said he felt humiliated. “I gave everything to the party. I cannot face myself or my supporters,” he said.

Hoshiarpur rural chief Yogesh Sapra, said to be from Sud’s camp, has also been replaced with Sanjiv Manhas. District presidents of Sangrur, Khanna, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Faridkot have also been removed.

In Sangrur, party leader Maninder Kapial, who was also replaced on Sunday as district president, said, “I have been associated with the BJP for the past two decades. It’s saddening that the old guards are being finished politically one by one. The present leadership wants to project only those who are big landlords and are filthy rich,” he said.

An old guard, Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal, resigned from the primary membership of the party after declaration of the state unit. Grewal, who claimed that he joined BJP in 1992, emphasised that his resignation represented a principled protest against an environment in which genuine dedication was increasingly overlooked.

Party’s spokesperson and famous face during TV channel debates, Chetan Mohan Joshi, also resigned from the primary membership. “The time has come to choose self-respect and peace in my life,” said Joshi.

According to a senior BJP leader, this is for the first time that such a huge resentment is seen among the senior leadership. “This way, the party will ruin itself when there is an atmosphere in the state to expand its base,” said a senior BJP functionary.

State BJP chief Kewal Dhillon and the state organisation secretary were not available for comments despite repeated attempts to contact them.

A leader, who joined the BJP after leaving the Congress, said while requesting anonymity that he wrote a displeasure note to the high command against certain state unit leaders calling the shots.