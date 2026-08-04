Haryana freezes SC quota in group A, B promotions pending HC verdict

The Haryana government on Monday said that implementation of reservation in promotions of Scheduled Caste (SC) employees to Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts has been suspended until the Punjab and Haryana high court decides the state’s appeal on the issue. The Haryana government on Monday said that implementation of reservation in promotions of Scheduled Caste (SC) employees to Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ posts has been suspended until the Punjab and Haryana high court decides the state’s appeal on the issue. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The state human resources department has issued fresh instructions superseding its December 19, 2023, orders on the matter, an official spokesperson said.

The move follows the state government’s appeal against the Punjab and Haryana high court’s April 1, 2025, judgment in Kamaljeet Singh and others versus State of Haryana, which upheld Haryana’s policy granting 20% reservation in promotions to Scheduled Caste employees but directed the government to exclude the “creamy layer” while implementing the policy.

The state has challenged this direction, which is pending before the high court.

The spokesperson said that under the fresh orders, no promotions will now be granted by extending reservation benefits under the October 7, 2023, policy until the high court delivers its final verdict. “Promotional vacancies earmarked for Scheduled Caste employees to meet the prescribed representation will remain vacant and reserved during this period,” the spokesperson said.

The state government stated that SC employees who are otherwise eligible for promotion on the basis of seniority-cum-merit under the applicable service rules will continue to be promoted. Such promotions will not be denied merely because reservation in promotion has been kept in abeyance.

“The notification further clarifies that SC employees promoted through seniority-cum-merit will still be counted towards the 20% representation envisaged under the government’s reservation policy. The remaining promotional vacancies will be filled according to normal service rules based on seniority-cum-merit,” the spokesperson said.