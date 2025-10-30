‘Why promote Kerala?’: Karnataka Tourism faces backlash after ‘Wayanad is waiting for you’ post goes viral

The official tourism handle had shared an image of Wayanad on Wednesday, captioned, “Seeking thrill or tranquillity? Find both in Wayanad! Trek scenic trails, chase waterfalls & meet the wild with KSTDC. Your perfect nature escape awaits.” The post also included the tagline, “Wayanad is waiting for you.”

A social media post by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) promoting Wayanad, a popular hill district in neighbouring Kerala, has sparked a political row and public outrage online.

Soon after, several users slammed KSTDC for promoting a tourist destination outside Karnataka.

Online reactions One user wrote, “Shameful, delete this post asap. Why can't you promote Karnataka places?”. Another commented, “When did Wayanad become part of Karnataka?”

While many criticised the move, others defended the post, saying tourism should transcend administrative boundaries. “Tourism doesn’t grow without people travelling. State borders shouldn’t divide us,” one user argued, adding that KSTDC has long offered package tours to destinations in Tamil Nadu, Goa, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

However, the controversy deepened when BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, lashed out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of acting like “Wayanad’s District Collector.”

In a post on X, Ashoka said, “You (Siddaramaiah) signed off ₹10 crore of Karnataka taxpayers’ money to Wayanad at lightning speed. You gave away ₹15 lakh to the family of a man killed by an elephant. You announced 100 houses in Wayanad after a landslide. Now you’re using KSTDC to promote Priyanka Gandhi’s constituency.”

The comment triggered a fresh round of political sparring, with Congress leaders yet to officially respond. Meanwhile, KSTDC’s post on Wayanad continues to remain live on its social media pages.

The tourism agency, known for organising package tours across southern India, has previously promoted destinations in Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana as part of its inter-state tourism initiatives. However, this particular post struck a political chord given Wayanad’s prominence as the parliamentary constituency of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With agency inputs)

