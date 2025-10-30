Varun Grover outraged over Bengaluru couple allegedly killing delivery agent, calls it ‘hate crime’

Filmmaker and writer Varun Grover has expressed strong outrage over a disturbing case in Bengaluru where a Zepto delivery agent was killed after his bike was rammed by a car allegedly driven by a couple in a fit of rage allegedly. Varun Grover's post on social media sparked outrage over the murder of a Zepto delivery agent in Bengaluru. Many users demanded harsher penalties for the accused couple,

Varun Grover angered by couple allegedly killing delivery agent

A viral CCTV video shows a car hitting the delivery boy’s bike from behind. The description of the video read, "Road Rage Shocker from Bengaluru! A couple accused of murdering a Zepto delivery agent after his bike dented their car. They chased him for 2 km, rammed the bike, killing him & injuring a friend riding pillion. Unaware of CCTV cameras, they returned to the spot to pick up car parts and erase evidence. Accused Manoj Kumar & Aarti Sharma have been arrested. The victim, Darshan, was off duty when the incident took place.”

Reacting to the video, Varun Grover took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “This is not road rage, this is hate crime. This is disgust of the moneyed for those who can be termed as sub-human because of their class, caste, religion, or gender. And all of this hatred neatly ties in with the central political motto of our times. The privileged have all the impunity, the underprivileged have none.”

Internet reacts

Varun’s post quickly went viral, with many social media users echoing his anger and demanding stricter punishment for the accused. One social media user wrote, "Premeditated murder. The driver should never see open air again. And the accomplice should given a fitting punishment."

Another comment read, "Wait for next 5 years if nothing changes with regime, we will surely be doomed nation. Towards absolute lawlessness!"

Aritikanother user wrote, "Murder. Another grave murder, comments politicising the issue with anti-regional masala. Idiots should stay off social media."

According to reports, the accused couple, Manoj Kumar and Aarti Sharma, have been arrested by Bengaluru police. The victim, Darshan, a Zepto delivery agent, was reportedly off duty and riding with a friend when the incident occurred. His pillion rider survived with injuries.