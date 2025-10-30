CCTV captures Bengaluru road rage horror: 24-year-old delivery agent ‘murdered’ by couple

A 24-year-old delivery agent was killed in a road rage incident in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru on the night of October 25 after a couple allegedly rammed his gearless scooter with their car from behind. The entire incident was caught on camera, a footage of which has surfaced online. (X/@karnatakaportf)

The couple allegedly did so in a fit of rage after the delivery agent, identified as Darshan, accidentally brushed his scooter against their car, damaging the rear-view mirror on the right side of the car, according to a report by Times of India.

Enraged over this, the man who was driving the car, identified as Manoj Kumar (32), took a u-turn and chased the delivery agent before mowing him with his car, the report said citing a police officer.

The entire incident was caught on camera, a footage of which has surfaced online.

The video shows the car ramming into the scooter from behind before speeding away. The car is seen veering left to hit the scooter, throwing Darshan and his friend, Varun, on the side of the road. Darshan was rushed to a hospital after the accident where he was declared dead.