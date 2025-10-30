CCTV captures Bengaluru road rage horror: 24-year-old delivery agent ‘murdered’ by couple

A 24-year-old delivery agent was killed in a road rage incident in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru on the night of October 25 after a couple allegedly rammed his gearless scooter with their car from behind.
The couple allegedly did so in a fit of rage after the delivery agent, identified as Darshan, accidentally brushed his scooter against their car, damaging the rear-view mirror on the right side of the car, according to a report by Times of India.
Enraged over this, the man who was driving the car, identified as Manoj Kumar (32), took a u-turn and chased the delivery agent before mowing him with his car, the report said citing a police officer.
The entire incident was caught on camera, a footage of which has surfaced online.
The video shows the car ramming into the scooter from behind before speeding away. The car is seen veering left to hit the scooter, throwing Darshan and his friend, Varun, on the side of the road. Darshan was rushed to a hospital after the accident where he was declared dead.
HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video
‘The car didn’t stop’
After Darshan brushed Kumar’s car accidentally, he apologised and went away. However, an enraged Kumar took a U-turn to chase Darshan before ramming his car into the delivery agent’s scooter and speeding away.
Describing the incident, a senior investigating officer told TOI, “Losing control of himself, he took a U-turn, chased the scooter, and rammed it from behind…The impact threw Darshan and his pillion rider Varun onto the road. The car didn’t stop.”
Another senior officer said that the driver deliberately veered left to hit the delivery agent. An extended version of the footage reported shows that the couple returned to the scene a few minutes later to collect parts of their car. “The couple, wearing masks, parked nearby and collected parts of their car that had broken off during the impact. As they left again, CCTV cameras captured their faces clearly,” the officer said.
The couple has been identified as Manoj Kumar, 32, and Aarati Sharma, 30, both of whom have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, the TOI report said. While Kumar is from Kerala and works as a Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer, his wife is from Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kumar, his wife was not present during the incident and only came with him later to collect the broken pieces of the car, however, the police are probing this claim.
While a hit-and-run case was initially filed, it was the CCTV footage that changed the course of the probe following which, a murder case was registered and handed over to the Puttenahalli police.