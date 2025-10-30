A scratch and an enraged U-turn: What led to Bengaluru delivery boy's killing?

In a horrific case of road rage, a couple in Bengaluru killed a delivery boy after his scooter brushed past their car on the night of October 25. The incident has sent shockwaves across the city as the evidence shows that the couple deliberately hit the 24-year-old food delivery agent, identified as Darshan, over a minor issue. The victim's sister had filed a hit-and-run complaint as she was unaware of the intentional act of the couple. Photo for representation

A Kalaripayattu martial arts trainer, identified as Manoj Kumar (32) of Kerala and his wife, Aarati Sharma (30), from Jammu & Kashmir, have been arrested in the case.

What led to the accident? Police said the incident began around 9 pm when Darshan’s scooter accidentally brushed against the right-side rear-view mirror of Kumar’s car. Although Darshan apologised and rode away to deliver his order, an enraged Kumar made a U-turn, pursued the scooter, and within minutes, rammed into it from behind before fleeing the scene.

Locals rushed to help the injured men and took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Darshan brought dead.

CCTV footage collected from the area changed the course of the investigation and the case was subsequently handed over to the Puttenahalli police, who registered a murder case.

The cover-up Investigators later discovered another detail, the couple returned to the spot around 9.40 pm, wearing masks, to collect broken parts of their car that had come off during the collision. The same CCTV cameras captured their faces during this visit, leading police to identify and arrest them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar confirmed the arrests, stating that both Manoj and Aarati had confessed to their involvement, TOI report added.

Police said Manoj, a trained Kalaripayattu instructor, and Aarati had been living in Bengaluru for several years.