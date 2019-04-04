Anushka Sharma’s latest airport look has the perfect oversized tote bag. Here’s how much it costs

Oversized bags are the not only an accessory for the show but they are the most comfortable and stylish item you can have in your wardrobe. Not only are they practical but the right bag can also make your outfits look trendy and chic. Your favourite Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor love to incorporate designer oversized bags into their looks time and again. These designer bags sure have a huge price tag attached to them however; they are the perfect practical accessory to invest in, especially for the women on the go.

Anushka Sharma was snapped at the airport recently, in a white and pastel pink kurta-palazzo set which is the ultimate summer outfit goal. She kept her make-up natural and also sported a black bindi accentuating her look even more. However, what caught our eye is with Rive Gauche Saint Laurent Tote Bag worth Rs 72,000 which is the perfect casual oversized bag to carry all your stuff.

Anushka’s Fendi tote is another oversized bag we would definitely love in our wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt’s white Gucci tote is another example of how oversized bags can complete a look. She sported the bag with an olive green jacket and pants combo.

Priyanka Chopra’s bags have an extremity to them. She loves surprising us with either mini bags or oversized totes with her outfits. One such oversized bag is a yellow snakeskin tote Priyanka chose to carry with a khaki coloured shirt and pants combo during one of her outings in NYC.

Kareena Kapoor’s oversized Ralph Lauren shoulder bag is casual and different. She styled the bag with denim on denim jeans and shirt combo.

Deepika Padukone’s grey Chanel bag is another oversized bag which is stylish and practical to use. She had styled the bag with black joggers and white tank top keeping her whole look casual.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 14:09 IST