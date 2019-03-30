HT India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019:​Akshay and Anushka bring their A- game in black. Katrina stuns in a red. See pics

The Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards 2019 are being held at St.Regis in Mumbai tonight. The awards celebrate their eighth edition this year and will be honouring the most well-dressed personalities in the Indian television and film industry. The show is being hosted by Vicky Kaushal who walked the red carpet in a black and white suit. The award function is being attended by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Tapsee Pannu. Designer Manish Malhotra’s presented a fashion show keeping up with the evening’s style quotient. Katrina Kaif chose a wine red draped gown with a high slit. She paired the outfit strappy gold heels and accessorised with a pair of glassy earrings. The Zero actor opted for a toned down make-up look with a subtle tone of red lipstick and kept her hair swept on one side.



Anushka Sharma wore an all-black outfit with a pair of small dangling earrings and sleek hair. She opted for dark smokey eyes, nude lips to complete the look.



Akshay Kumar kept his look casual in black pants and a jacket styled over a white T-shirt. The jacket had leather detailing on the collar accentuating the look even more. The Kesari actor completed his look with casual black shoes with metallic studs and the highlight of the look was definitely his vintage aviator sunglasses.



First Published: Mar 30, 2019 00:05 IST