Get your style quotient right as per your zodiac sign. Here’s how

Astrology plays a major role in our lives if we choose to believe so. Our zodiac signs affect our personality, our nature and also the things we are attracted to. Hence, it has an equal effect on our personal style and fashion. The way we like to dress up can be reflective of our traits and personality which has been linked to our zodiac signs time and again. We have enlisted a few fashion takeaways from each zodiac sign and your Bollywood zodiac twins to help you navigate your style game.

Aries (March 21st- April 20th)

Happy birthday month Aries. According to your zodiac sign, you love to be creative and cool with your style. You like to dress up in sleek and streamlined outfits which help you navigate through all the areas of your life. You are also a big fan of understated accessories.

Take a cue from Kangana Ranaut your fellow Arian on how to slay your style game.

Taurus (April 21st –May 21)

If your sun sign is Taurus, you are not afraid to make a statement with your outfits. You are fashion forward but you also love your comfort. Hence, your outfits are trendy and have a certain comfort to them.

Anushka Sharma is a true Taurean by her style. Her latest look at GQ awards definitely helped her make a statement.

Gemini (May 22nd –June 21st)

Geminis you love to take risks. You are not afraid to try new styles, outfits, colours or patterns yet you are always adhering to the latest trends out there.

Sonam Kapoor is the B-town Gemini you need to look forward to, to help yourself with all your fashion woes.

Cancer (June 22nd – July 23rd)

The most poised and elegant out of the lot, Cancerians build their wardrobe around classic pieces. You like a certain level of polish to your style and love to stick with timeless outfits, shoes and accessories.

Without a doubt, Priyanka Chopra’s style is reflective of her zodiac sign and she definitely sets up fashion goals for you to follow.

Leo (July 24th – August 21st)

Leos dance to the sound of their own music when it comes to fashion and trends. You prefer to trust your own instincts rather than following trends however you love to try new things, especially vibrant colours and patterns.

Take inspiration from your zodiac twin Jacqueline Fernandes when you want to experiment with your style.

Virgo (August 24th – September 23th)

Virgos you love to switch your style between a casual look and a grown- up look. But one thing which remains constant is your love for classic styles and fashion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the embodiment of the Virgo fashion style and you can definitely look up to her for the perfect style inspiration.

Libra (September 24th – October 23rd)

Librans you love to keep their style edgy through dark outfits with leather and studs. However, you also love classic pieces with a twist which suits your own style.

Parineeti Chopra is your style and zodiac twin Librans. She loves to adorn classic pieces but definitely adds her own twist to it.

Scorpio (October 24th – November 22nd)

Scorpions you are known for your polished looks. You love to stick with what you know and hence you are seen in looks which are tried and tested over time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is your zodiac twin Scoprions but she should also be on your style radar if you aim for elegance and perfection when you dress up.

Sagittarius (November 23rd –December 21st)

You are a lover of polished pieces Sagittarians; however you also love to try bold colours. Feminine silhouettes attract you and you like to plan your wardrobe around them.

Take a cue from Yami Gautam the next time you want to upgrade your style.

Capricorn (December 22nd – January 20th)

Capricorns you love of all things simple. Your style is sophisticated but it evolves with time and trends. You also love to put a twist to your basic clothes.

Deepika Padukone’s fashion evolution is inspirational for sure however it is also reflective of her zodiac sign.

Aquarius (January 21st – Feb 19th)

Aquarians you love to experiment with your style. You are also a risk taker and hence you love bold colours and prints. However you also love to keep up with the trends in your own unusual ways.

Amy Jackson your fellow Aquarian is the fashionista you need to look up to for your fashion worries.

Pisces (February 20th –March 20th)

If your zodiac sign is Pisces you are bound to have comfortable favourites. Your style emanates an easy breezy vibe with which a lot of people relate.

Alia Bhatt definitely likes to embody that easy going vibe through her fashion and on the way sets up some major fashion goals.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 10:15 IST