Priyanka Chopra’s tote bag in Miami is perfect to fit in all the beach essentials. Here is how much it costs

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a vacation in Miami with husband Nick Jonas, his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Her pictures and videos are creating a storm on social media to say the least. However, we are quite fixated on one of her looks in which she seen wearing a figure hugging white and coral green dress and carrying a white Versace tote bag. The white tote is a part of the Versace Resort 19 collection and costs a staggering 49,560 rupees. She completed her beach look with tiny dark sunglasses, a straw hat and gold flats.

Priyanka’s collection of bags is definitely one for the books. The Baywatch actor loves to carry different sized bags. She loves styling her outfits with extremely tiny and oversized bags. Hence, the Versace bag which is also present in the colour black and red is definitely an amazing addition to the collection.

The Isn’t It Romantic star she was earlier seen wearing a rust tank dress while dancing to her husband’s new song Sucker. She sported dark sunglasses and minimal make -up to complete her look keeping up with the Miami weather.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 15:12 IST