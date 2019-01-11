Priyanka Chopra’s printed bikini look is perfect for your next beach trip

PeeCee and Nick Jonas , who tied the knot in last year in December are currently on their honeymoon in the Caribbeans and the pictures are sure to nudge the travel bug in you. Nick Jonas, who posted their picture together a few hours ago on his Instagram handle, captioned it as “Mr. and Mrs. Jonas” and the cuteness might just tug at our heart strings as much as it did for us. We loved the look the couple donned, with Priyanka in a long summer dress, curly hair and balmy face and Nick Jonas in a yellow blazer (a blend of dandelion and butterscotch), with white sneakers, holding a cigar.

In a video taken by Nick on the beach, Priyanka can be seen enjoying herself on a swing wearing a printed yellow bikini. The setting was so fine that it’s perfect to have you thinking about your next holiday to getaway from your daily life. Lovers of all things vintage might find themselves or atleast their heads travelling to the song by Brian Hyland, Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie. Only that, we aren’t sure if the prints on the yellow bikini PeeCee wore are actually polka dots. We’re however, completely certain that she was most comfortable wearing the bikini and looked like a diva like she does in everything she wears.

In a previous video, Nick Jonas can also be seen paragliding in the picturesque Swiss Alps and everything is so beautiful that you might find yourself asking why you’re still at your desk?!

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 14:47 IST